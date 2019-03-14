No. 11 seed Illinois (12-20, 8-13) vs. No. 6 seed Iowa (21-10, 10-10)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, United Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois is set to face Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 20, when the Hawkeyes shot 68 percent from the field while limiting Illinois’s shooters to just 39.1 percent en route to a 95-71 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.

ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 36 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 21-5 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Illini. Iowa has 40 assists on 68 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Illinois has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa managed to score exactly 200 points across two matchups against Illinois last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.