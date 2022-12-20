Iowa St cancels men's, women's games because of storm threat

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State canceled a men’s basketball game Wednesday and women’s basketball game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather.
Ames is in the path of a winter storm that’s expected to drop 6-10 inches of snow Wednesday through Friday.
Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund.
The ISU men and women next play Dec. 31. The men will be home for their Big 12 opener against Baylor and the 14th-ranked women will visit Texas Tech.
