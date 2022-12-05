Iowa St promotes Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said Monday. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”