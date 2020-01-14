IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft after two of the most dominant performances of his career.

Epenesa posted his decision on his Instagram page Tuesday, writing that his time with the Hawkeyes was everything he hoped it would be.

“Over the last three years I have had the amazing opportunity to play for the University of Iowa,” he wrote. “I got to live my childhood dream and represent the black and gold. After long discussion with my parents and loved ones I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter into the 2020 NFL draft.”