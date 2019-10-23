“Standing on the sideline at Baylor when we got down 20-0, it occurred to me that getting to the finish line on Saturdays had become a relief for the players, that they weren’t enjoying the experience of getting to compete for those 60 minutes,” Campbell said. “That had to start with me. I had to look in the mirror. I’ve never had a group that’s worked harder or been more close-knit, but they were putting too much pressure on themselves. We needed to figure out a way not to do that.”

And so, Campbell asked the four players — Brock Purdy and Josh Knipfel from the offense and Ray Lima and Greg Eisworth from the defense — to come see him even before he met with his coaches to begin preparing for the following week’s game against TCU.

“I wanted to hear their ideas even before I talked to my coaches,” he said. “I wanted them to understand that I loved the effort I was getting from the entire group, but we needed to find a way to look at the games as something to enjoy, not something that would cause everyone to feel pressure. We needed a way to be ourselves without getting down 20-0.”

One of the oldest cliches in sports is “try easier.” It can be very difficult to achieve in big-time college football because so many people are judging you every week, every play. But Campbell knew that trying easier was exactly what his team needed to do. His captains agreed.

In the three weeks since that meeting, Iowa State has beaten TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech by a combined margin of 59 points. The fact that the three-game winning streak has raised few eyebrows around the country is a measure of how far the program has come since Campbell arrived in 2016.

Campbell replaced Paul Rhoads, who went 8-28 in the last three of his seven seasons on the job to end up with an overall record of 32-55. That made Rhoads the 20th of 21 Cyclones coaches since 1919 to leave the program with a losing record; the only exception was Hall of Famer Earle Bruce, who when 36-32 in Ames between 1973 and 1978.

Campbell was well aware of that futility when he got a phone call from Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard in November 2015. Campbell was just about to turn 36 and had just completed a 9-2 regular season at Toledo that gave him a 35-15 record in four seasons (plus one bowl win after he had taken over at the end of the 2011 season).

Pollard wanted to fly to Toledo to meet with Campbell and his wife Erica. “I really had no serious thoughts about taking the job,” said Campbell, who had spent his entire life in Ohio except for his freshman year of college at Pittsburgh. “We were very much going in the right direction at Toledo and my thought was the next step for us was the Boise State step, which I thought was possible. I met with Jamie, really, as a courtesy. When Erica and I left the house, we told the babysitter we’d be back in half an hour.

“Three-and-a-half hours later, Jamie pretty much had me convinced. He didn’t sugarcoat anything. He said this is square one and it’s going to be hard. But he convinced me winning wasn’t a pipe dream. He sold me.”

It helped that Toledo had played a game at Iowa State the previous season. “They were having a tough year,” Campbell said of a team that would finish 2-10. “But the atmosphere was amazing. That stayed in my mind. Plus, even though it wasn’t Ohio, it was still the Midwest and our staff knew how to recruit the Midwest.”

The Cyclones went 3-9 in Campbell’s first season, but wins in two of their final three games provided momentum. There’s no doubting where the turning point came the next fall: Game Five at Oklahoma. Oklahoma was undefeated and ranked third, led by Baker Mayfield, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy. Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park had just taken a leave of absence from the team, so the Cyclones’ starter was fifth-year walk-on Kyle Kempt, who had arrived after stops at Oregon State and Hutchinson Junior College. He did have a remarkable college completion percentage: He was 2 for 2.

Iowa State came from two touchdowns down to win, 38-31, with Kempt throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Just to prove it wasn’t a fluke, the Cyclones beat then-fourth-ranked TCU two weeks later. They finished the season 8-5. They were 8-5 again a year ago.

Now, at 5-2, they face three weeks that will tell them if 8-5 and second-tier bowls are the ceiling. Oklahoma State will come to Ames on Saturday, then there’s a trip back to Oklahoma and, after that, Texas comes to town.

“The wins over Oklahoma and Texas Christian two years ago really springboarded us to a different level,” Campbell said. “They created a belief in everyone. This time of year, when teams have had success, some take their eye off the process and worry about results. The ones that don’t do that are the ones that succeed. We’ll see. That’s what I tell the players all the time: ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ ”

Campbell will turn 40 the day after Thanksgiving. His name has already been mentioned for more prominent jobs in the past. It will no doubt be again as his milestone birthday approaches.

He isn’t going to say, ‘I’ll never leave Iowa State,’ because that would be foolish. But he’s clearly happy where he is and proud of where the program has become since his arrival. But there are still many miles to travel before he gets to where he believes this team can go.

“I’ve been around football and coaching my whole life [his dad was a high school coach] and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the cliche coaches use about staying in the present all the time is true,” he said. “If you don’t, you get humbled pretty quickly and there’s no avoiding the spotlight when that happens.”

The present goes to another level at Iowa State on Saturday.

For more by John Feinsein, visit washingtonpost.com/feinstein.

