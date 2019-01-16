LUBBOCK, Texas — Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa State beat No. 8 Texas Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night, handing the Red Raiders their first Big 12 loss.

The Cyclones (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) stopped a two-game losing streak coming off a 17-point win over No. 7 Kansas that gave them a 2-0 start in conference. Iowa State matched its win total from last season, the school’s lowest in 16 years.

The Red Raiders (15-2, 4-1) were the last team without a conference loss and missed on a chance for their first 5-0 start in the Big 12, going back to 1996-97. The Red Raiders, whose only other loss was to No. 1 Duke, and Jayhawks are tied for the Big 12 lead.

Nick Weiler-Babb and Lindell Winnington scored 11 points apiece, including a bucket for each after the Red Raiders had pulled even at 61-all with less than two minutes remaining.

Weiler-Babb hit a tiebreaking jumper, and Winnington added an alley-oop layup from Tyrese Haliburton after Jacobson blocked Jarrett Culver’s layup attempt.

Culver had 20 points and 16 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Davide Moretti scored 10 points.



Iowa State’s Marial Shayok shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Associated Press)

Jacobson’s double-double was his third of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were just the second team this season to outshoot the Red Raiders, who came in leading the nation in field goal defense at 33.8 percent. Iowa State matched the season high against Texas Tech, shooting 44 percent to 41 percent for the Red Raiders. The highest-scoring offense in the Big 12 overcame 23 percent shooting (5 of 22) from 3-point range.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were down 10 early in the second half and still behind by seven with 4:14 to go before a 7-0 run capped by Culver’s layup pulled them even. Texas Tech had the ball down three after Kyler Edwards’ offensive rebound on Tariq Owens’ missed three throw at 65-62, but Culver missed another layup. The Red Raiders were 6 of 15 from the line.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays Saturday at home against Oklahoma State, its only game at Hilton Coliseum in this four-game stretch with three on the road against Top 25 teams. The Cyclones play at No. 7 Kansas and No. 18 Mississippi next week.

Texas Tech plays its next two games on the road, going to Baylor on Saturday and then Kansas State next Tuesday night.

