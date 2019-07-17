AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has hired former players Joel Lanning and Kyle Kempt as assistant coaches.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said Wednesday that Lanning will be a quality control assistant on defense and that Kempt will have the same role for the offense.

Lanning spent three years as a quarterback before switching to linebacker as a senior in 2017. Lanning earned All-Big 12 honors after ranking third nationally in tackles per game. Kempt opened 2018 as Iowa State’s starting quarterback before a knee injury paved the way for freshman Brock Purdy to take over.

The Cyclones open 2019 by hosting Northern Iowa on August 31.

