Iowa State hosts George and No. 12 Baylor

Baylor Bears (10-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)
The Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.
The Cyclones and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Iowa State.
Adam Flagler is averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. George is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.
Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.