Iowa State hosts Simms and Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -22.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Tafari Simms scored 24 points in Western Michigan’s 62-56 loss to the UIC Flames. The Cyclones have gone 6-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 away from home. Western Michigan is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 9.6 points for Iowa State.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Simms is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

