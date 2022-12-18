Iowa State hosts Simms and Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)
The Broncos have gone 1-4 away from home. Western Michigan is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 9.6 points for Iowa State.
Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Simms is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for Western Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.