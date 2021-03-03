SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-19 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.
COLD SPELL: Iowa State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 84 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders 20th among Division I teams. The Iowa State offense has averaged 66.2 points through 21 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).
___
___
