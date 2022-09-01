Iowa State meeting SE Missouri St. with new look on offense

Southeast Missouri State (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
KEY MATCHUP
Southeast Missouri State offensive line vs. Iowa State defensive line. The Redhawks have a veteran front with all-conference picks Nate Korte and Zack Gieg and returnees Terry Cook and Shyron Rodgers. Running behind them is the 5-foot-8, 222-pound Geno Hess, who piled up 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns and is the Ohio Valley preseason offensive player of the year. All-American Will McDonald IV is the featured player on ISU’s defensive line and five sacks shy of the Big 12 career sacks record.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Southeast Missouri State: QB Paxton DeLaurent, who played at NAIA Central Methodist last year, makes his first Division I start. He presents a challenge as a double threat. He passed for 2,499 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 553 yards and seven TDs.
Iowa State: QB Hunter Dekkers takes over for Brock Purdy and has gotten positive reviews in the preseason. The left-handed, third-year sophomore has played meaningful snaps in relief of Purdy, and he should have plenty of confidence with two-time All-Big 12 WR Xavier Hutchinson as one of his main targets.
FACTS & FIGURES
Cyclones coach Matt Campbell faces one of his former assistants in the Redhawks’ Tom Matukewicz, who was on his staff at Toledo in 2012-13. ... Iowa State has had five straight winning seasons, matching the longest streak in program history (1923-1927). ... Redhawks are 0-2 against the Big 12, with losses to Kansas in 2014 and 2017. ... Southeast Missouri’s 26 wins since 2018 are most in the Ohio Valley.
