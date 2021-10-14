“We discussed it a little bit on Thursday before we left for a little bit of a break,” Klieman acknowledged. “It’s a new season, new group of guys, and I know a lot of guys were at that game, but there’s a number of guys that weren’t, whether they were on the roster or were injured. So, try not to put too much into what has gone on in the past. You better focus on the future, and I know our guys are excited about the opportunity.”