DES MOINES, Iowa — Michael Jacobson scored 22 points, Marial Shayok had 16 of his 18 in the second half and Iowa State rallied to beat Drake 77-68 on Saturday for its sixth win in seven games.

Freshman Talen Horton scored 15 points with nine rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones, who used a late 12-0 run to put away the pesky Bulldogs.

Jacobson had seven straight points during Iowa State’s crucial spurt, following a corner 3 with an underneath bucket to give the Cyclones a 65-63 lead. Shayok then buried a 3 with 3:07 left to make it 70-63.

Nick Weiler-Babb scored 13 points with six assists for the Cyclones (9-2), who beat the in-state rival Bulldogs for the fourth time in a row. But it was perhaps for the last time in a while since the annual doubleheader in Des Moines between the schools and Iowa and Northern Iowa is coming to an end.

Nick McGlynn had 19 points to lead Drake (6-2), whose win streak was snapped at five games.

Iowa State: Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard has said in the past that the resumption of the rivalry would likely depend on Drake’s willingness to play in Ames. Saturday’s meeting was the 175th between the schools, which are located about 30 miles apart in central Iowa.

Drake: The Bulldogs look like they might do some damage in the Missouri Valley this season. Drake wasn’t fazed playing the most talented team it’ll face all season, and the Bulldogs made things tough on the Cyclones with crisp actions on offense and a defense that, at times, got Iowa State out of its comfort zone.

Iowa State: Hosts Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Drake: Hosts SIU-Edwardsville on Monday.

