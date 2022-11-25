Iowa State rallies past top-ranked North Carolina 70-65

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list.

Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones withstood off shooting games from Aljaz Kunc and Gabe Kalscheur, who combined for three points and missed all eight of their shot attempts.

RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

Iowa State will face either No. 18 Alabama or No. 20 UConn in the championship game while the Tar Heels will face the loser for third place.

NO. 5 VIRGINIA 72, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Maryland-Eastern Shore’s point total in the first half as Virginia beat the Hawks.

The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13 with coach Tony Bennett substituting liberally over the final 10 minutes.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4), of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, got nine points from Nathaniel Pollard Jr. and eight from Ahamadou Fofana.

NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback try in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to Sunday’s championship game and will face the Gonzaga-Purdue winner. Xavier will play the loser.

The Musketeers (4-2) were held to two points over the final five minutes and missed their final four shot attempts. Souley Boum scored 23 points and Adam Kunkel had 13.

NO. 11 INDIANA 90, JACKSON STATE 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tamar Bates scored a career-high 22 points and Xavier Johnson added a season-best 16 in Indiana’s win over Jackson State.

Johnson and Bates each made four 3-pointers and had four assists to help the Hoosiers start 6-0 for the second straight season. Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after sitting out Wednesday’s game with a sore back.

Jackson State was led by Trace Young with 13 points. Ken Evans Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (0-5), who trailed by double digits for the final 30 minutes.

NO. 23 MARYLAND 95, COPPIN STATE 79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and Maryland beat Coppin State in its first game as a ranked team this season.

Jahmir Young had 21 points for the unbeaten Terrapins (6-0).

Coppin State’s Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002. Dixon is Maryland’s career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the Eagles.

Sam Sessoms scored 28 points for the Eagles (3-5). They have lost three in a row.

