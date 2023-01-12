Iowa takes on Michigan after Sandfort's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 76-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at home. Iowa averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 34.2% from deep. Jace Howard paces the Wolverines shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 52.2% and averaging 20.9 points for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jett Howard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 56.7% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

