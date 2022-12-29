Iowa takes on Nebraska following Rebraca's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -4.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa’s 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 0-1 in conference matchups. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.7% from deep. Carter Kingsbury paces the Hawkeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Kris Murray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Patrick McCaffery is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

