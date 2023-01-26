Iowa visits Michigan State after Murray's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -2.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Michigan State Spartans after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 93-77 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans are 8-2 in home games. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Joey Hauser leads the Spartans with 7.7 boards.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Murray is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

