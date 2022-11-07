Iowa wins 12th straight opener, beats Bethune-Cookman 89-58

Iowa came out firing, knocking down seven first-half 3s and racing to a 54-35 lead at intermission. Patrick McCaffery hit the game’s first 3 90 seconds into the game and Payton Sandfort hit two more to push the Hawkeyes to a double-digit lead, 17-6 four minutes into the game.

The Hawkeyes won their 12th consecutive season opener and their first meeting with the Wildcats.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Perkins scored 16 points and led all five Iowa starters into double-figure scoring as the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman Monday night.

Iowa shot 34 of 67 from the field and knocked down 11 of its 33 3-point attempts.

Perkins hit 7 of 9 shots from the field, including both of his attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, and dished five assists. Kris Murray added 14 points and Sandfort hit 3 of 9 from distance to add 13 points. Patrick McCaffery finished with 12 points and six assists and Filip Rebraca had 11 points and 10 assists.