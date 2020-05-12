Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward, started five games as a sophomore last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver is still under review.
Connor McCaffery received a waiver in 2018 and Cordell Pemsl received one in 2019.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.