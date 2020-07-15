“The timing for this surgery was perfect,” Fredrick said. “This procedure will allow me to recover quickly and be able to play pain free in that foot for the season. I can’t wait to begin rehabbing and working toward the upcoming season.”
Fredrick started all 25 games as a freshman last season. He led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.461) and averaged 10.2 points per game. Fredrick was the only player from a major conference since 1993 with at least 65 assists, 32 or fewer turnovers and 46% or better shooting from 3-point range.
“CJ’s right foot has been bothering him for several weeks and this procedure is a proactive approach to expediate the healing process,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “CJ has had a tremendous offseason of training and we are confident he will be even stronger when he returns next month.”
