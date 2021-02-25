Jarred Godfrey had 18 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Demetric Horton added 13 points and Deonte Billups had 12 points.
PJ Pipes had 27 points for the Phoenix (8-17). Emmanuel Ansong added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Amari Davis had 18 points and six rebounds.
The Mastodons registered their first win in three tries against the Phoenix this season. In the most recent matchup, Green Bay defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.