Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year’s game will be the 94th since 1927. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. “GameDay” will start at 11 a.m. EDT, three hours before kickoff on ESPN. The game is part of the network’s new deal with the American Athletic Conference.

Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD