Iron Bowl still stands out, even without CFP implications

In a week filled with plenty of traditional rivals, the Iron Bowl stands out. There’s no trip to the Southeastern Conference title game on the line, but there is plenty of drama for both teams. The Crimson Tide had only been outside the College Football Playoff once in its first six years until 2022. A loss in this one might drop Alabama outside the New Year’s Six tier of bowls. Alabama’s two losses have come by a total of four points. Alabama is led by Heisman Troph-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who has passed for 2,664 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Auburn has wins over Texas A&M and Western Kentucky the past two weeks. The Tigers and interim coach Carnell Williams hope to win against rival Alabama for just third time in the past nine games. Tigers tailback Jarquez Hunter has run for 100 or more yards in both victories. He also rushed for a TD and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Koy Moore.