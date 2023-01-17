Isaacs leads Texas Tech against No. 21 Baylor after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -2.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the No. 21 Baylor Bears after Pop Isaacs scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 72-70 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 8-2 on their home court. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 76.2 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bears are 2-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 5.3.

The Red Raiders and Bears face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Keyonte George is averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

