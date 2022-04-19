ISU's Tyrese Hunter, Big 12 freshman of year, will transfer

AMES, Iowa — Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.
Hunter, from Racine, Wisconsin, thanked his coaches and teammates for embracing him as he started his college career.
Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. Hunter scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State's win over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after winning just two games in 2020-21.
