No. 1 Georgia looks to go 12-0 for the first time since the school’s national champions in 1980 when it takes Georgia Tech on Saturday. ... Tennessee leads the country with an average of 2.95 plays per minute. The Vols close the regular season against in-state rival Vanderbilt. ... No. 3 Alabama extended its SEC record to 14 straight seasons with 10-or-more wins when it defeated Arkansas last week. ... Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has completed 77 percent of his third-down throws (67 of 87) with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Kentucky has a 2,000-yard passer (Will Levis), a 1,000-yard rusher (Chris Rodriguez Jr.) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) for just the second time in school history. It first achieved that feat in 2007. ... Missouri’s Tyler Badie had 146 yards rushing in the OT win against Florida last week. He gained 127 of those yards in the second half and overtime. ... LSU linebacker Damone Clark leads the SEC with 125 tackles. He also tops the nation with 11.4 tackles per game.