IUPUI hosts Eastern Illinois after Hodges' 23-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-9) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-8, 0-2 Horizon)
The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.4 points. Jlynn Counter is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.2 points for IUPUI.
Hodges is averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
