IUPUI hosts Eastern Illinois after Hodges' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-9) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -1.5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kinyon Hodges scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 79-75 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Jaguars have gone 2-0 at home. IUPUI has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.4 points. Jlynn Counter is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.2 points for IUPUI.

Hodges is averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article