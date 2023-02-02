IUPUI hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (15-7, 9-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-20, 0-12 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -11.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the IUPUI Jaguars after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 75-74 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Jaguars are 2-7 in home games. IUPUI ranks eighth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 9-3 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon with 14.0 assists per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Freeman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

