IUPUI Jaguars and the Citadel Bulldogs meet in New Orleans, Louisiana

Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) vs. IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) New Orleans; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -12; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Jaguars have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. IUPUI is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Citadel is sixth in the SoCon with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for IUPUI.

Austin Ash is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Clark is averaging 14.5 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

