IUPUI Jaguars and the Citadel Bulldogs meet in New Orleans, Louisiana

Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) vs. IUPUI Jaguars (1-5)
The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Citadel is sixth in the SoCon with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 6.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for IUPUI.
Austin Ash is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Clark is averaging 14.5 points for Citadel.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.