INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylen Minnett set career highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Camron Justice added 22 points with a career-high six assists, and IUPUI never trailed in beating NAIA-member Indiana University-Northwest 116-79 on Wednesday night.

IUPUI is 38-0 against non-Division I opponents.

Nick Rogers scored a career-high 15 points with four assists, Evan Hall blocked three shots and Grant Weatherford made six assists for the Jaguars (7-3), who had 26 assists on 43 field goals.

Elijah Goss’ dunk capped IUPUI’s opening 15-4 run and the Jaguars led 54-38 at halftime after shooting 64 percent and holding the RedHawks to 34 percent.

Hall’s dunk sparked a 10-0 run capped by a 3 from Justice for a 75-53 lead, and Trevor Johnson’s jumper with 3:16 left put the Jaguars over the century mark.

Armon Williams scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.