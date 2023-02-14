IUPUI visits Townsend and Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (4-23, 1-15 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Townsend scored 21 points in Oakland’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-4 at home. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Townsend averaging 5.7.

The Jaguars are 1-15 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI is seventh in the Horizon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Jlynn Counter averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Counter is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

