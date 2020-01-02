Mark Gasperini scored 14 points with eight rebounds, Saéed Nelson had 14 with three steals and four assists for the Eagles (4-8), who trailed 35-25 at halftime in losing their third straight.

Colgate plays Army on the road on Monday. American matches up against Boston University at home on Sunday.

