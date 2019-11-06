Will Rayman had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Colgate. Nelly Cummings added 16 points. Jordan Burns had 10 points and six assists.

Colgate blew a 19-point second half lead but Cummings scored with 3:37 to put the Raiders back on top at 70-69 after NJIT took a brief lead. Shyquan Gibbs scored for NJIT with five seconds left to close within 78-75 but Ivanauskas sank two free throws to seal the win.