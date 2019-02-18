Akron (14-11, 6-6) vs. Bowling Green (18-7, 10-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jimond Ivey and Akron will take on Justin Turner and Bowling Green. The senior Ivey is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Turner, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Turner is averaging 18.8 points to lead the charge for the Falcons. Demajeo Wiggins is also a big contributor, averaging a double-double with 13 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Ivey, who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Falcons have scored 80.8 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

JUMPING FOR JIMOND: Ivey has connected on 28.2 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Zips are 0-6 when they allow 72 or more points and 14-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 71 points or fewer and 18-1 when they exceed 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Zips. Bowling Green has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three contests while Akron has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Akron has held opposing teams to 62.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAC teams.

