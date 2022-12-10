Ivy-Curry scores 16 as Pacific beats Fresno State 76-72

Ivy-Curry shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-7). Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nicquel Blake went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.