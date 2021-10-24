They ruled he did and replayed the down. Harvard scored again but that play was called back because of an offensive penalty. On its third try, Harvard was stopped and the game went two more overtime possessions for each team.
The Ivy League said officials made a procedural error because a timeout can only be awarded by on-field officials before the ball is snapped. It is not a reviewable situation.
New NCAA overtime rules have teams running only 2-point plays starting in the third overtime session. The first team that gets a score and a stop wins.
At Penn State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions and Illinois went a record nine overtime periods, with the Illinois winning 20-18.
