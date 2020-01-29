In the fourth overtime, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jamison Battle drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the Colonials the lead for good, 103-98, with 1:53 left.

Battle scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for George Washington (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chase Paar added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Nelson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

AD

George Washington posted a season-high 20 assists.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson led the Wildcats with a season high 31 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kellan Grady tied a season high with 28 points for the Wildcats (10-10, 4-4). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points.

AD

George Washington plays Richmond on the road on Saturday. Davidson matches up against UMass at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com