Jashaun Smith hit four 3-pointers and topped the Lancers (5-8) with 17 points. Shabooty Phillips finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaylon Wilson scored 15.
George Washington shot 48% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc (10 of 22). Longwood made 36.5% overall but just 30% from distance (8 of 27).
