WASHINGTON — Maceo Jack hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Armel Potter added a double-double to propel George Washington to a 78-65 victory over Longwood on Saturday.

Jack sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Colonials (6-6). Potter had 13 points and a career-high 12 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Amir Harris came off the bench to contribute 11 points and eight boards.