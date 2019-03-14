Jack Salt had not scored in six straight games in part because he had been dealing with back discomfort. In Thursday’s ACC tournament quarterfinals, the redshirt center known more for rugged defense provided a needed scoring lift for top-seeded Virginia during a second-half rally.

Salt scored eight of his career-high 18 points over five minutes coming out of halftime, and the second-ranked Cavaliers used a 19-3 run to pull away from No. 8 seed North Carolina State, 76-56, and advance to the semifinals on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

The offensive uprising from Salt combined with Kyle Guy’s game-high 29 points, one short of matching his career high, to allow Virginia (29-2) to win its ninth consecutive game.

Salt shot 7 of 8 with three three-point plays. He also had an acrobatic two-handed dunk with 7:38 remaining to give the Cavaliers a 59-43 lead, after which officials hit Salt with a technical four for hanging on the rim.

The previous career high for Salt was 12 points on Nov. 28 in a 76-71 win at Maryland.

Guy, meantime, shot 10 of 13 against the Wolfpack (22-11), making 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. Point guard Ty Jerome, the team’s third-leading scorer, made just 1 of 11 shots from the field but contributed 10 assists and five rebounds with just two turnovers.

Virginia trailed N.C. State by six points after allowing an early 14-0 run and went into halftime with a 29-27 deficit. But Salt an infusion of energy and uncommonly efficient offense in the opening minutes of the second half to trigger a comeback. He had a pair of three-point plays and a putback before Guy sank a three-pointer while getting fouled.

He made the bonus, and Hunter followed with two free throws and a three-pointer off an assist from Jerome for a 46-37 lead with 12:21 left in the second half, leading to a timeout from Wolfpack Coach Kevin Keatts.

The later stages of the first half included careless ball security on the part of Virginia that yielded six turnovers, well more than half its season average. The Cavaliers entered the game averaging 9.1 turnovers per game, the second fewest in the country.

The final possession of the half underscored the Cavaliers’ sloppy offensive flow, with Virginia unable to get off a shot before the buzzer, leaving last season’s ACC tournament champions behind, 29-27, heading into the locker room in dire need of adjustments.