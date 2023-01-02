Jackson and South Carolina host Vanderbilt

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-6)
The Gamecocks are 1-2 on the road. South Carolina ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.
The Commodores and Gamecocks square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is shooting 52.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Jackson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.
Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.