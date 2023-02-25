Jackson and the South Carolina Gamecocks visit conference foe No. 11 Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -20.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II and the South Carolina Gamecocks visit Santiago Vescovi and the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in SEC action Saturday.

The Volunteers have gone 12-2 at home. Tennessee has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 3-12 in SEC play. South Carolina gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jackson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article