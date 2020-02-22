Jackson, Cameron Christon and Smith scored 15 points apiece for Grambling State, and Smith added eight assists.
Wallis had 15 points for Jackson State (10-17, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Roland Griffin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 13 points.
Grambling State leveled the season series against Jackson State with the win. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 71-53 on Jan. 25. Grambling State (14-13, 8-6) takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home next Saturday. Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State at home next Saturday.
