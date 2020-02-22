Jabari Narcis had 19 points for the Mavericks (13-16, 9-9). Brian Warren added 13 points. Sam Griffin had 11 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. Georgia Southern defeated Texas-Arlington 77-74 on Dec. 21. Georgia Southern plays Georgia State on the road on Friday. Texas-Arlington plays Texas State at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.