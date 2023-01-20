Jackson-Davis 35 points lead Indiana past Illinois, 80-65

Indiana shot a season-high 61.8% from the field, knocking down 34 of 55 attempts, including 3 of 9 from distance. The Hoosiers grabbed the lead on Jordon Geronimo’s 3 more than three minutes into the game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 35 points and Indiana earned its first regular-season win over Illinois since 2019 with an 80-65 victory on Thursday night.

Indiana (12-6, 3-4 Big 10) led by as many as 19 in the first half, but Illinois rallied. Terrence Shannon Jr. hit two 3-pointers and RJ Melendez hit a 3 at the first-half buzzer to get within 10, 43-33. Sencire Harris’ layup to start the second half got the Illini within single digits, but Jackson-Davis dunked and his jumper with 10:48 left made it a 20-point lead, 64-44.