Jackson-Davis leads No. 14 Indiana against Illinois after 23-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -6; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points in Indiana’s 64-62 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers are 13-1 in home games. Indiana is the top team in the Big Ten with 38.2 points in the paint led by Jackson-Davis averaging 15.6.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

