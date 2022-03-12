Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.
Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points — nearly 14 below his average — on 2-of-8 shooting.
Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.
NO. 24 IOWA 80, INDIANA 77
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left to shock ninth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.
Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to Sunday’s championship game. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.
Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13), who nearly led from start to finish. Xavier Johnson added 20 points.
