Jackson leads IUPUI against Youngstown State after 24-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (22-8, 14-5 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-25, 2-17 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -15; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces the Youngstown State Penguins after DJ Jackson scored 24 points in IUPUI's 81-75 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials. The Jaguars are 4-8 on their home court. IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins are 14-5 in conference matchups. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon shooting 37.6% from downtown. Dwayne Cohill paces the Penguins shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Cohill is shooting 52.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

