Jackson leads South Carolina against George Washington after 22-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) at George Washington Colonials (4-2)
The Gamecocks are 0-0 on the road. South Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 48.9% and averaging 21.3 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for George Washington.
Chico Carter Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for South Carolina.
