Jackson leads South Carolina against George Washington after 22-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) at George Washington Colonials (4-2) Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the George Washington Colonials after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 68-53 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. The Colonials have gone 4-1 in home games. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials with 8.7 boards.

The Gamecocks are 0-0 on the road. South Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 48.9% and averaging 21.3 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for George Washington.

Chico Carter Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for South Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

