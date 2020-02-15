Marque Maultsby had 15 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (11-13, 4-7), who trailed 37-24 at halftime. Maultsby hit just 5 of 17 shots as New Hampshire shot 31% from the floor and 27% from 3-point range (7 of 27). Nick Guadarrama and Josh Hopkins scored 12 apiece.

UMBC shot 40% overall but just 21% from distance (4 of 19). The Retrievers evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. New Hampshire defeated UMBC 65-60 on Jan. 18.

