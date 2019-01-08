MUNCIE, Ind. — Elijah Minnie scored 25 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Paul Jackson added 15 points and the winning free throws, and Eastern Michigan beat Ball State 84-82 in the second overtime on Tuesday night for its first win against the Cardinals since March 3, 2015.

James Thompson IV scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds — 11 on the offensive end — for his fourth straight double-double for the Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Mid-American), who ended a two-game skid. Kevin McAdoo added 15 points.

Trey Moses’ layup tied it at 82 with 41 seconds left in the second overtime, but he missed the and-one and Jackson hit two free throws for the Eagles with 17 seconds to go. Moses missed a 3 at the buzzer and Thompson grabbed the rebound to ice it.

The Eagles led 34-32 at halftime and Minnie’s 3 with six seconds left in regulation tied it at 65. Ball State’s Austin Nehls hit a 3 at the first overtime buzzer to tie it at 73.

Tahjai Teague scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kyle Mallers added 11 points for the Cardinals (10-5, 1-1). Moses grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 16 points for his 1,000th career point to become the 32nd player in Ball State history to reach that mark.

